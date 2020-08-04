SM Entertainment & JYP Entertainment establish a joint company geared for online concert services, BLC

SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment have partnered up to establish a joint company geared toward online concert services, 'Beyond Live Corporation (BLC)'!

Incorporating the innovative technologies of Naver's online streaming services, SM Entertainment's large-scale contents production capabilities, and now JYP Entertainment's global networking skills as well as creative direction, 'Beyond Live Corporation (BLC)' is a company specifically dedicated to managing the 'Beyond Live' concert series.

Back in April, SM Entertainment's project K-Pop group SuperM held the first ever successful, global 'Beyond Live' online concert, showcasing never-before-seen culture technology as well as various AR effects, and more. Following SuperM, numerous SME artists including WayV, NCT Dream, NCT 127, TVXQ, and Super Junior have successfully held 'Beyond Live' online concerts targeting fans both in Korea and overseas. Now, JYP Entertainment first artist TWICE will be launching their very own 'Beyond Live' show, 'World In A Day', next week on August 9 at 3 PM KST.

Which JYP Entertainment artist do you want to see in a 'Beyond Live' show next?

