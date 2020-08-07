BLACKPINK celebrates their fourth anniversary with their fandom 'BLINK'

BLACKPINK members celebrated their fourth anniversary since their debut with their fandom 'BLINK'.
BLACKPINK made their debut on August 8th back in 2016 and they're celebrating their fourth anniversary. Even before their debut, the group received much interest and love from netizens. They made debut with their single album 'Square One' that included the popular tracks such as "Whistle" and "Boombayah".
They have set many records and prove to be one of the most popular girl idol groups in Korea.
As August 8th came about in Korea, the members celebrate their fourth-anniversary as each member posted photos commemorating this day. Many fans also expressed their congratulatory messages on social media such as Twitter.
Jisoo's Caption: "Already time as passed and it's the fourth anniversary of BLACKPINK. I will always love and thank our BLINK who are always by our side. We feel supported just with your existence. I also love my members so so much. BLACKPINK 4ever BLINK"
Many fans also expressed their congratulatory messages on social media such as Twitter as hashtags such as #FOUReverWithBLACKPINK and #블랙핑크_4주년_블링크와_4에버 (Fourth anniversary with BLACKPINK 4ever with BLINK)
