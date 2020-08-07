BLACKPINK celebrates their fourth anniversary with their fandom 'BLINK'

BLACKPINK members celebrated their fourth anniversary since their debut with their fandom 'BLINK'.

BLACKPINK made their debut on August 8th back in 2016 and they're celebrating their fourth anniversary. Even before their debut, the group received much interest and love from netizens. They made debut with their single album 'Square One' that included the popular tracks such as "Whistle" and "Boombayah".

They have set many records and prove to be one of the most popular girl idol groups in Korea.

As August 8th came about in Korea, the members celebrate their fourth-anniversary as each member posted photos commemorating this day. Many fans also expressed their congratulatory messages on social media such as Twitter.

Jisoo's Caption: "Already time as passed and it's the fourth anniversary of BLACKPINK. I will always love and thank our BLINK who are always by our side. We feel supported just with your existence. I also love my members so so much. BLACKPINK 4ever BLINK"









Many fans also expressed their congratulatory messages on social media such as Twitter as hashtags such as #FOUReverWithBLACKPINK and #블랙핑크_4주년_블링크와_4에버 (Fourth anniversary with BLACKPINK 4ever with BLINK)





because people make me motivated to work hard, to hope for myself to be as happy as them. A wonderful group that I used to know. Congratulations on the 4th anniversary of yg making such a perfect group #FOUReverWithBLACKPINK #블랙핑크_4주년_블링크와_4에버 #블랙핑크 pic.twitter.com/6yPplZUfih — LÊ THỊ HỒNG NGÁT (@LTHHNGNGT2) August 7, 2020

cant believe these girls have been a group for 4 years now. i love you all so much and i cant wait for the full album in october 🖤🖤🖤🖤💖💖💖💖 @BLACKPINK #FOUReverWithBLACKPINK#블랙핑크_4주년_블링크와_4에버 pic.twitter.com/wrDbbNwQGP — han (@soIoroseanne) August 7, 2020

It's been 4 years since blackpink debuted

I'm so proud of them

They made it soo far and wish then the very best in future

Love you always girls ♡~#FOUReverWithBLACKPINK #블랙핑크_4주년_블링크와_4에버 pic.twitter.com/sq3u17bzhM — Nana (@nana_woosan) August 7, 2020



