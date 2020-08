Huh Gak has released new profile photos in time for his comeback.

He'll be coming back soon with "Without You", and he's released an album cover as well as new profile photos. The album cover shows the title of the song along with some abandoned headphones on the floor. The profile photos were taken with is new weight loss after he lost 30 kg (66 lbs).

"Without You" will be released on the 27th at 6PM KST.