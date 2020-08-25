SBS clarifies reports of 'My Little Old Boy' cancellation amid news of COVID-19 positive employee in building

SBS has confirmed 'My Little Old Boy' is not canceled amid news of a COVID-19 positive employee in their Mokdong office building.



Despite reports that the reality series was canceled on August 25, SBS confirmed filming was not canceled, and the broadcast would air as usual.



The news came after an employee who worked at the SBS building in Mokdong tested positive for COVID-19. The network explained, "The confirmed patient worked until 4PM last Friday and did not come to work later because of fever symptoms during the weekend. We're currently conducting our own quarantine with the advice of epidemiologists and will actively cooperate with the health authorities in the future."



SBS continued that health authorities informed the network there was no need to shut down the entire building in Mokdong, Yangcheon-gu, Seoul.



In other news, SBS' Prism Tower building in Sangam, Seoul was shut down when a teacher at the daycare center tested positive for COVID-19.