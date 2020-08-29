This is why Jennie was so happy filming BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez 'Ice Cream' M/V

Netizens are loving how genuinely happy Jennie looked while shooting a music video for collaboration single "Ice Cream".



Earlier this week, BLACKPINK dropped their exciting collaboration single "Ice Cream" with Selena Gomez, garnering a massive response. After the girls revealed the making film of the music video for "Ice Cream", a post on a popular online community gained attention for noticing how genuinely happy Jennie looked while filming this music video.

Originally titled, "BLACKPINK's Jennie has a true love for capybara", the post talks about how he was surprised to see Jennie actually enjoy shooting with a capybara. Some of the comments include: "Both were adorable"

"I didn't think they would film with a real capybara lol somehow I thought it was a computer graphic"

"I heard they are actually docile and tame though they look like giant rats"

"Jendeukie is so dang cute. I can't even"

Check out the snapshots from the making of "Ice Cream" M/V. What do you think?