This is why Jennie was so happy filming BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez 'Ice Cream' M/V

Netizens are loving how genuinely happy Jennie looked while shooting a music video for collaboration single "Ice Cream".

Earlier this week, BLACKPINK dropped their exciting collaboration single "Ice Cream" with Selena Gomez, garnering a massive response. After the girls revealed the making film of the music video for "Ice Cream", a post on a popular online community gained attention for noticing how genuinely happy Jennie looked while filming this music video. 

Originally titled, "BLACKPINK's Jennie has a true love for capybara", the post talks about how he was surprised to see Jennie actually enjoy shooting with a capybara. Some of the comments include: "Both were adorable" 

"I didn't think they would film with a real capybara lol somehow I thought it was a computer graphic"

"I heard they are actually docile and tame though they look like giant rats"

"Jendeukie is so dang cute. I can't even" 

Check out the snapshots from the making of "Ice Cream" M/V. What do you think?

13 1,255

Wow it seems to me that Jennie got over her ex already......

Does anyone else see that Ripester ad (the poll, "who should BP collaborate with next?) where it looks like Jennie is taking it from behind?

