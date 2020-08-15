Park Ji Hoon transforms flawlessly into the aegyo-master Gong Joo Young of webtoon-based web drama 'Love Revolution'

Say goodbye to singer/actor Park Ji Hoon for a short while, and say hello to a new aegyo-master in town, Gong Joo Young!

Park Ji Hoon will be starring as the male lead Gong Joo Young of KakaoTV's upcoming new romantic comedy web drama series, 'Love Revolution'. The series is based off of a popular webtoon of the same name, and tells the story of an eclectic, lovable high school student named Gong Joo Young. His purpose in life is to devote himself to his crush, the school's prettiest girl Wang Ja Rim.

Get ready for an overload of aegyo, comedy, romance, and more when 'Love Revolution' premieres next month! In the meantime, check out Park Ji Hoon's fluffy pink teaser poster, below!

Want more than the fluffy pink teaser poster? Here's a teaser clip of Park Ji Hoon featuring three of Gong Joo Young's signature aegyo attacks!