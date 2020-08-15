54

'Cosmopolitan' features 20 different celebrities on 20 unique covers for its 20th anniversary

'Cosmopolitan Korea' magazine is celebrating its 20th anniversary with 20 unique cover editions, featuring 20 different celebrities!

That's right. The upcoming September issue of 'Cosmopolitan' will consist of 20 different versions, featuring all-new cover pictorials of 20 stars including K-Pop idols, actors, comedians, models, and even a 'ZEPETO' character!

Different versions of 'Cosmopolitan's September issue can be found via different booksellers, including Kyobo Books, Yes24, Aladdin, and Interpark. Check out some of the dazzling stars featuring in 'Cosmopolitan's 20th anniversary special edition, below!


Kim Da Mi:

Jung Kyung Ho:

Ryu Joon Yeol:

Red Velvet's Joy:

Jang Do Yeon: 

Ahn Hyo Seop:

'ZEPETO' character Hottie:

Suzy:

Uhm Jung Hwa:

Jung Hae In:

Rain:

Seo Ye Ji:

Sunmi:

Siwan:

SF9's Rowoon:

MONSTA X's Shownu:

You can find the full list of 20th anniversary cover stars below!

View this post on Instagram

#코스모커버20 짜잔🎉 20주년 기념 표지를 장식한 스타들을 공개할게🙌🏻 이번 9월호에는 무려 스무 명의 스타들이 기꺼이 모였어! 코스모의 20주년을 축하하기 위해서 말야😘 소장하지 않고는 못 버틸, 세상 빵빵한 라인업을 자랑하는 코스모 9월호는 바로 오늘부터 4군데 인터넷 서점에서 예약 구매할 수 있어!! - 교보문고 👉🏻 #수지 #조이 #안효섭 #장도연 #하티 YES24 👉🏻 #셔누 #엄정화 #정해인 #비 #서예지 알라딘 👉🏻 #박재범 #선미 #로운 #임시완 #엘리스 인터파크 👉🏻 #류준열 #문소리 #정경호 #한혜진 #김다미 - ⭐️쿠팡, g마켓에서 코스모폴리탄 9월호를 검색하면 박재범, 한혜진, 엘리스 포함 전체 커버 에디션을 예약할 수 있어⭐️ 지금 바로 예약하러 고고🏃🏻‍♀️!! - cosmopolitan 20th anniversary edition covers have been released🎊 - 📱송명경

A post shared by COSMOPOLITAN KOREA 코스모폴리탄 (@cosmopolitankorea) on

  1. Ahn Hyo Seop
  2. Jang Do Yeon
  3. Jung Hae In
  4. Jung Kyung Ho
  5. Kim Da Mi
  6. Suzy
  7. Shownu
  8. Rain
  9. Joy
  10. Ryu Joon Yeol
  11. Seo Ye Ji
  12. Rowoon
  13. Sunmi
  14. Uhm Jung Hwa
  15. Siwan
xx-jenn-xx1,920 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

They all look great but damn Rowoon where you come from..how you doin?

taeyang-taeyong142 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Rowoon! That's great

Share

