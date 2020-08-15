'Cosmopolitan' features 20 different celebrities on 20 unique covers for its 20th anniversary

'Cosmopolitan Korea' magazine is celebrating its 20th anniversary with 20 unique cover editions, featuring 20 different celebrities!

That's right. The upcoming September issue of 'Cosmopolitan' will consist of 20 different versions, featuring all-new cover pictorials of 20 stars including K-Pop idols, actors, comedians, models, and even a 'ZEPETO' character!

Different versions of 'Cosmopolitan's September issue can be found via different booksellers, including Kyobo Books, Yes24, Aladdin, and Interpark. Check out some of the dazzling stars featuring in 'Cosmopolitan's 20th anniversary special edition, below!





Kim Da Mi:



Jung Kyung Ho:

Ryu Joon Yeol:

Red Velvet's Joy:

Jang Do Yeon:

Ahn Hyo Seop:

'ZEPETO' character Hottie:

Suzy:

Uhm Jung Hwa:

Jung Hae In:

Rain:

Seo Ye Ji:

Sunmi:

Siwan:

SF9's Rowoon:

MONSTA X's Shownu:

You can find the full list of 20th anniversary cover stars below!