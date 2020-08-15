82

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Fans say 'Baskin Robbins' Korea has redeemed itself with the new 'Bora Bora' cake after '7 cake' controversy

In order to make up for the '7 cake' controversy from earlier this summer, 'Baskin Robbins' Korea has released a new 'Bora Bora' cake!

Fans are now showing signs of approval toward 'Baskin Robbins' again as at the very beginning of August, the brand unleashed its limited edition flavor 'Bora Bora', made with BTS. Now, a special 'Bora Bora' cake has arrived! Unlike the earlier '7 cake', the new cake is pretty on the outside and full of various ice cream flavors on the inside, plus for a discounted price. 

Previously, the BTS-themed '7 cake' released by 'Baskin Robbins' garnered criticism from ARMYs for being a "low effort product" that was "overpriced" and "lacked volume". 

Do you agree that 'Baskin Robbins' has redeemed itself?

xx-jenn-xx 1 day ago
1 day ago

I think Baskin Robbins needs to bring that to the U.S than i can agree or disagree lol

14

yoyo281 2 days ago
2 days ago

Was the first one really that bad?

