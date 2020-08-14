OnlyOneOf drop teaser image for ‘Produced by [ ] Part 2’ as they prepare for their comeback

12

Previously, the boy group OnlyOneOf announced that they will be making a comeback with ‘Produced by [ ] Part 2’ on August 27th.

They have also released this same schedule poster back in June and had only one signature for GroovyRoom. Now they released this poster with a new second signature of 'Samuel Seo' on August 15th KST.

This is the group’s first come back in three months since their previous release ‘Produced by [ ] Part 1’. They have come back with 'Produce by [ ] Part 2' that will be released on August 27th at 6 PM KST. 

Stay tuned for more updates and teasers to come!

