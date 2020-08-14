ONEUS release group teaser photo to prepare for their comeback with their fourth mini-album 'Lived'

There is less than a week left until ONEUS makes their comeback with their 4th mini-album 'Lived'. The boy group is diligently preparing for their comeback as they continue to release teasers for their new album.



Previously, they released various individual teasers for each member. Now on August 15th, they released a teaser photo of the entire group. the members are dressed in the same black outfit as they stand in a chapel-style hall.



ONEUS will be releasing their 4th mini-album soon and will drop on August 19th at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more updates and releases of teasers to come!



