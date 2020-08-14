24

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 11 hours ago

Mnet to air 'KCON:TACT 2020 Summer' instead of 'M! Countdown' later this month

AKP STAFF

Mnet will be airing 'KCON:TACT 2020 Summer' instead of 'M! Countdown' later this month.

On August 14, Mnet announced 'KCON:TACT 2020 Summer' is airing on August 27 at 6PM KST, and the regular airing of weekly music show 'M! Countdown' is canceled that day. 

The 'KCON:TACT' concert will be live online every day from August 20-26 on the 'Mnet K-Pop' YouTube channel. As previously reported, the lineup includes - MAMAMOO, Stray Kids, Kang Daniel, Kim Jae Hwan, VICTON, ONEUS, EVERGLOW, VERIVERY, CRAVITY, Natty, JO1MONSTA X, GFriend, Pentagon, IZ*ONE, Golden Child, LOONA, Nature, The Boyz, AB6IX, and TOO.

Are you excited for 'KCON:TACT 2020 Summer'?

catie191 pt 4 hours ago 0
4 hours ago

Gfriend!!!

xx-jenn-xx1,678 pts 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

Stray Kids...Kang Daniel...Victon...VeriVery...Monsta X....I'm sold...

