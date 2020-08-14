MBC's 'Favorite Entertainment' release teaser photos for their new project trot group 'Daseot-Jang'

11

MBC's 'Favorite Entertainment' is a new music reality show to create the new trot boy group. Many netizens tuned in from the very start - from the auditions of the members to the final pick.

Finally, the five members have been picked for this new project group and their name will be 'Daseot-Jang'. This new trot group is composed of Hui of Pentagon, MJ of ASTRO, Ok Jin Wook, Hyukjin from A.Cian, and Park Hyungseok.

Their debut song will be "Everything Will Go Well" and they have released the teaser photos for the song on August 15th at midnight KST. They will be revealing the song on the next episode of 'Favorite Entertainment', which will air on August 15th KST.



