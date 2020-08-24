3

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

fromis_9 allegedly making a comeback after a year and 3 months

AKP STAFF

Girl group fromis_9 of Mnet's idol survival series 'Idol School' is allegedly making a comeback next month, after approximately a year and 3 months. 

Reports on August 25 say that fromis_9 recently confirmed their comeback album release date for September 14. The members recently wrapped up their MV filming, and are in the final stages of preparations for their return. 

Meanwhile, fromis_9 member Gyuri garnered attention from viewers earlier this year by making her acting debut as a character named Nam Joo Ri in tvN's 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay'. Last year, fromis_9 promoted with a title track "FUN!" from their 1st single album, 'Fun Factory'. 

  1. fromis_9
2 604 Share 75% Upvoted

1

quark123958,705 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Gyuri did not play Nam Juri in It's Okay to Not Be Okay. That was Park Kyuyoung. Gyuri played the other nurse that worked in the hospital, Sun Byul.

Share

0

partyfan201316 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

Um, let's jut all know the fact that nothing has been confirmed or denied regarding a possible fromis_9 comeback just yet. And with that in mind tonight, we're just gonna have to wait very patiently and find out what's next for the girls

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND