fromis_9 allegedly making a comeback after a year and 3 months

Girl group fromis_9 of Mnet's idol survival series 'Idol School' is allegedly making a comeback next month, after approximately a year and 3 months.

Reports on August 25 say that fromis_9 recently confirmed their comeback album release date for September 14. The members recently wrapped up their MV filming, and are in the final stages of preparations for their return.

Meanwhile, fromis_9 member Gyuri garnered attention from viewers earlier this year by making her acting debut as a character named Nam Joo Ri in tvN's 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay'. Last year, fromis_9 promoted with a title track "FUN!" from their 1st single album, 'Fun Factory'.