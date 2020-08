On August 10, rookie boy group MCND unveiled the comeback schedule for their upcoming 1st mini album "Earth Age".

The group is coming back 4 months after their previous release "Spring Day". Leading up to the release of "Earth Age", MCND will be releasing a series of teasers as well as a V Live showcase to raise fans' anticipation for their comeback.

Meanwhile, the group has also released a prologue film on "Earth Age" earlier on. Check it out below!