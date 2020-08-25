Kang Ha Neul & Son Ye Jin in talks to star in upcoming drama 'Pyeonggang, Cut to the Heart'

Kang Ha Neul and Son Ye Jin are in talks to star in the upcoming drama 'Pyeonggang, Cut to the Heart'.



On August 25, media outlets reported Kang Ha Neul and Son Ye Jin were cast as the leads in 'Pyeonggang, Cut to the Heart', but their labels confirmed the two actors were still negotiating their casting. Kang Ha Neul's agency stated, "His casting isn't confirmed. He's received the offer, and it's one project he's reviewing," and Son Ye Jin's label also clarified, "She's receiving a lot of screenplays for movies and dramas. It's just one project she's received an offer for."



'Pyeonggang, Cut to the Heart' will revolve around the sad love story of Ondal, who's used by Pyeonggang and makes foolish sacrifices. It's set to be directed by Yoon Sang Ho, who was behind the TV Chosun drama 'Kingmaker: The Change of Destiny'.



Stay tuned for updates on the drama.