Mako Kojima claps back at an anti-Korean hater on Twitter

Japanese idol and an actress Mako Kojima, who was also on Mnet's 'Produce 48', shut down an anti-Korean hater on Twitter.



Mako retweeted Rocket Punch's tweet with a comment in Korean saying, "I've been watching you everyday~This video makes me happy. When would we be able to see each other..."

Then one of her followers left a comment in Japanese saying, "I unfollowed because hangul (Korean alphabet) makes me upset." Mako let this Twitter user know that she was unfazed by clapping back at the tweet saying "I also don't like a bullheaded person so you're blocked".



The call-out definitely makes her an idol who doesn't condone spreading hate! What do you think?