Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon and (G)I-DLE's Soyeon show off their dance moves for the "Dessert" challenge

On August 17th KST, Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon posted a clip of her "Dessert" challenge on Tiktok.

The "Dessert" challenge was done with (G)I-DLE member Soyeon, who also featured in Hyoyeon's new song "Dessert".

In the clip, the duo is seen wearing their stage attire as Hyoyeon and Soyeon dance the choreography to the song.





The two girls show off their dance skills and also their perfect body line as the two radiate the hip hop vibe. Previously, Hyoyeon also revealed the "dessert" dance challenge done by the members of Girls' Generation.



Meanwhile, Hyoyeon released her new song "Dessert" featuring (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Loopy on July 22nd KST.



