H1GHR Music unveil the concept photos of their compilation album 'Red Tape: H1GHR'

Previously, H1GHR Music Records announced the release of a compilation album and revealed an intro music teaser by Jay Park and Golden.

They have finally released the concept photos for this new compilation album that will include all the label's artists such as Jay Park, pH-1, Sik-K, Golden (G.Soul), GroovyRoom, and more.

The concept teaser photos include the photos of each artist of the label that will be participating in this compilation album. Just as the title to this album 'Red Tape: H1GHR', the concept photos are all taken with a red filter.

H1GHR Music Records is planning to drop two compilation albums - One is 'Red Tape: H1GHR', scheduled to release September 2nd, and the other is 'Blue Tape: H1GHR', scheduled to release September 16th.

Stay tuned for more updates to come!







