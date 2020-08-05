MAMAMOO's Solar sends fruit baskets to the production team of 'Running Man' in return for the gift she received from Song Ji Hyo

Another warm story was shared recently and it was about Solar's kindness.

On August 5th KST, the producers of 'Running Man' posted a photo on their official Instagram account with the caption title "We met an angel".





The photo that was revealed was of fruit baskets with the ribbon that said "Thank you, Running Man. From Reaction Girl". It was revealed that the fruit baskets were sent by MAMAMOO member Solar.

Previously, Solar had appeared on the show as a guest star on August 2nd. Solar wasn't able to receive a prize as she sacrificed her chance to receive one so that her whole team can avoid the penalty.



Song Ji Hyo, who was part of Solar's team, felt bad that Solar couldn't receive a prize. Therefore, Song Ji Hyo bought the prize as a gift with her personal money and sent it to Solar.

Solar wanted to express her gratitude to Song Ji Hyo and the producers of Running Man. In turn, Solar sent two large fruit baskets.

When netizens came across this story, they commented, "This is a heartwarming story." and "It's nice to see people care for each other like that."





The caption reads:

"[eyewitness story of an angel]





The production team met an angel today.







Our 'Reaction Girl' Solar sent the production team fruit baskets.







Solar couldn't hold back her kind heart and decided to send us fruit baskets in return for the surprise gift she had received from Song Ji Hyo...







We don't have much we can do for you but...

Please love MAMAMOO everyone.





Also, don't forget to like and subscribe to Solar's YouTube Channel!!







Reaction Girl Solar is Love







Let's Run together again next time."

