Netizens grab their bellies in laughter as they watch Taeyeon jokingly yell on her live broadcast

Girls' Generation member Taeyeon's Instagram live is catching the eyes of many netizens.

On August 5th KST, Taeyeon interacted with her fans through her Instagram page as she broadcasted live and communicated with her fans. On this day, Taeyeon showed her fans the 13th-anniversary cake she had received from SPAO, a brand she had recently collaborated with.

She asked her fans, "Can I eat this cake? I think this is a sugar art cake. It's hard. Can I eat this then? Or I can't eat it?"

Many of her fans said the sugar is edible but might not taste good and Taeyeon was curious about what the inside was made of so she continued to ask her fans if they knew what this cake was made of.

Then one of her fans told her " Cut it and eat it" on the live comment box and Taeyeon started cutting the cake just as the fan advised. However, Taeyeon was completely baffled when she found that the inside of the cake was completely styrofoam.





Taeyeon in response said, "Who told me to cut a piece and eat it? Wanna die? Man, you know what's in here?" as she became flustered. She continued to yell "Hey! (laughs) Do you know what's in here? It's styrofoam."





She continued to make fans laugh as she stated, "Hey who told me to eat it? You have a bite too. I'm so baffled. I cut into the styrofoam so diligently. I was really excited to eat the cake. I even brought a dish."



Currently, this became a hot topic as netizens shared this story on various online communities. Netizens commented "This is so funny", "Taeyeon is so cute.", "We now know what's inside the sugar art cakes.", and "I still cannot believe Taeyeon actually cut the cake. Who told her to cut the cake you better buy her a new one."



