Lovelyz release the promotion schedule for their upcoming 7th album 'Unforgettable'

Lovelyz recently announced they will be making a comeback and have released a promotion schedule.

Just a day before Lovelyz released a teaser video announcing their comeback with their 7th album. Now on August 18 at midnight KST, Woollim Entertainment released the promotion schedule for the girl group. Lovelyz will be making a comeback after almost over a year since the release of 'Once Upon A Time' last year in May 2019.



Their upcoming album will officially drop on September 1st KST. Stay tuned for more information to come!