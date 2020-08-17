17

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 11 hours ago

DAY6's Even of Day releases title track book for their upcoming mini-album

DAY6's unit Even of Day has released the tracklist of the upcoming mini-album.

Previously, the upcoming unit debut of DAY6 unveiled a voice narration video for 'The Book of Us: Gluon - Nothing Can Tear Us Apart'. Now they released the tracklist for the mini-album. The tracklist has been revealed on an image of an open book, which falls align with the concept they have been revealing so far.

The album will include seven tracks in total and the unit will officially drop their album and MV on August 31st at 6 PM KST.

So stay tuned for more upcoming teasers to come!

