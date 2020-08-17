ATEEZ continue their promotion with 'THANXX' from their mini-album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.1'

ATEEZ announced that they will continue their promotion with a second track from their 5th mini-album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.1'.

The boy group has successfully promoted their track "INCEPTION", which won the fan voting event before the release of their album. Now, ATEEZ revealed the photo as they announce they will continue to promote the track "THANXX". "THANXX" was the track that competed with "INCEPTION" to receive votes from fans.

ATEEZ's "INCEPTION" received much love and brought ATEEZ to win rank number 1 trophies music programs.

Now the fans who voted for "THANXX" can see their beloved boy group perform the song of their choice on stage!

So continue to tune in and watch ATEEZ perform "THANXX"!