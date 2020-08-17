33

6

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 11 hours ago

ATEEZ continue their promotion with 'THANXX' from their mini-album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.1'

AKP STAFF

ATEEZ announced that they will continue their promotion with a second track from their 5th mini-album 'ZERO: FEVER Part.1'.

The boy group has successfully promoted their track "INCEPTION", which won the fan voting event before the release of their album. Now, ATEEZ revealed the photo as they announce they will continue to promote the track "THANXX". "THANXX" was the track that competed with "INCEPTION" to receive votes from fans.

ATEEZ's "INCEPTION" received much love and brought ATEEZ to win rank number 1 trophies music programs.

Now the fans who voted for "THANXX" can see their beloved boy group perform the song of their choice on stage!

So continue to tune in and watch ATEEZ perform "THANXX"!

  1. ATEEZ
4 2,701 Share 85% Upvoted

4

Aurorawrap49 pts 9 hours ago 0
9 hours ago

I’m ready!!!

Share

2

xx-jenn-xx2,128 pts 7 hours ago 0
7 hours ago

Yessss I need more Ateez!!!! *Just Drools over WooSan* ♥♥ I want my album to hurry up and get here!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND