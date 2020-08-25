11

fromis_9's label confirms comeback next month

fromis_9's label has confirmed their comeback for next month!

On August 25, reports revealed fromis_9 were making their long-awaited comeback after a year and 3 months, and their label Off the Record Entertainment has now confirmed the news. A rep from the agency stated, "fromis_9 is preparing to release an album mid-September."  

The 'Idol School' project girl group's last promotions were for "FUN!" from their first single album 'Fun Factory' in June of 2019. Member Gyuri also made her acting debut in the tvN drama 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay'. 

Stay tuned for updates on fromis_9's comeback.

Finally it was time for them to comeback. Their agency seems to be so focused on IZ*ONE which I can understand to some extent since they are a temporary group, but the grils from Fromis_9 needs to be active too. I hope we can get a full album 🤞

