Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

Jenyer (Jiyoon) releases comeback schedule for new single 'Fire'

Former 4minute member/solo artist Jenyer (Jiyoon) has released a comeback schedule for her brand new single, 'Fire'!

Previously, Jenyer hinted that her upcoming single "Fire" would mark her first ever solo comeback with a dance performance since her days in 4minute. Official concept photo teasers kick off this August 11, followed by an intro teaser, MV teasers, and more, all leading up to Jenyer's full comeback on August 24. 

Meanwhile, Jenyer also plans on kicking off a new music release series with the upcoming release of 'Fire', centered around performance. Can't wait for more details!

