Jenyer (Jiyoon) reveals concept video for 'Anger of Love'

Jenyer (Jiyoon) has dropped her concept video for 'Anger of Love'.



In the concept clip, Jenyer is cast in red light as she poses for the camera. The "Anger of Love" teaser is a contrast to the solo artist's previous "Birth of Love" concept, which are both part of her 'Fire' single album.



Fans can expect more concept photos and videos until August 19 KST, music video teasers on August 22-23, and the full release on the 24th.



Stay tuned for updates on Jenyer's 'Fire'!