Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi perform for 'TIME100' talk and send a message to viewers

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi perform for the 'TIME100' talk and sent a message to viewers.



On August 18, Irene and Seulgi performed their track "Monster" for the 'Time' talk series that wrote, "Red Velvet - Irene and Seulgi made a 'monster' appearance at Tuesday's TIME 100 Talks. The South Korean musical act, along with an ensemble of dancers, performed the title track from the mini-album 'Monster', which was released last month."



The two Red Velvet members also had a message of support to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Watch Irene and Seulgi's "Monster" performance above and their video message below! Make sure to turn on the English captions.

