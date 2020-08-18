ITZY's Ryujin talks about being an Ahgase (iGOT7) and how she got scouted by JYP Entertainment on 'Idol Radio'

JYP Entertainment's rookie group ITZY was featured as guests on the August 18 broadcast of MBC's 'Idol Radio'. On this day, the girl group showed off their new song "NOT SHY" and took time to answer some questions summited by fans.

In particular, a fan mentioned the way that member Ryuijin was cast by JYP Entertainment. The fan stated, "Ryujin was ahgase who went to GOT7's fan meeting to see them. But now she's their direct junior. So you never know what will happen in life."

In response to this, host Youngjae, a member of GOT7, asked, "Did you really come to see us? Then you liked all seven of us?" making everyone laugh.

Host Young K stated, "Is that important? The important part is the GOT7 part." Youngjae stated that he just really wants to know and that he was curious.



As the two hosts ask Ryujin to clarify, Ryujin explains that she started to like the group when she was in junior high school. She stated, "I became a fan when I was in the first year of middle school."









That is when host Young K decided to ask which member of GOT7 made Ryujin become a fan. He stated, "Your bias can be different from the member who got you to like the group. So who made you first enter the fandom to the group?"





Ryujin then made a witty response saying, "You can't be picky of the members. You have to love all the members" stating that she liked all the members.

She revealed on this day that she had attended GOT7's first fan meeting ever. Youngjae made everyone laugh once again when he stated, "That was when I really ugly back then" in which Ryujin replied that he was never ugly.

Youngjae was very thankful that Ryujin continued to be her fan and stated that the group will try to come back soon.



You can watch the full episode below:

And the short clip of the Ryujin's story of how she got scouted into JYP with English subtitles: