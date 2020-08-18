Girls' Generation's Sooyoung and actor Jung Kyung Ho continue their love for the ninth year

Actor Jung Kyung Ho posted a photo in celebration of his pet's birthday.

On August 18th KST, Jung Kyung Ho posted the photo on his Instagram with the caption "Wow". The photo showed a cake that had the figures of the actors' two pets, Hoyoung and Aebong.

On the cake, it had the sentence, "Hoyoung♥Aebong ♥Let's be together for a long long time♥" as he expressed his affection.

In particular, his pet Hoyoung was named after his girlfriend, Sooyoung of Girls Generation - Taking the "Ho" from the actor's name and "Young" from Sooyoung's name.



On this day, netizens and fans were able to see the actor's unchanging love for both his girlfriend and his pets.





These two individuals have consistently posted photos of their daily life with these two pet dogs. Not only has actor Jung Kyung Ho showed his love for the dogs, but Sooyoung also showed her affection through various photos.

Jung Kyung Ho is known to be the owners of these two dogs.

Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung started dating back in September of 2012 and are known to be the longest-standing celebrity couple.



They are loved by fans as they continue their love with each other for the ninth year.



