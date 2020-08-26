ASTRO's Moonbin & Sanha drop schedule for debut mini album 'IN-OUT'

ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha have dropped the schedule for their debut mini album 'IN-OUT'.



Moonbin and Sanha are grouping together as ASTRO's first unit, and their first mini album drops on September 14 KST. According to the schedule below, fans can expect their 'IN-OUT' track list on August 27, their highlight medley on September 7, and their MV teaser on September 11.



Take a look at Moonbin and Sanha's full 'IN-OUT' schedule below!



