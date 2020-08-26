9

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

ASTRO's Moonbin & Sanha drop schedule for debut mini album 'IN-OUT'

AKP STAFF

ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha have dropped the schedule for their debut mini album 'IN-OUT'.

Moonbin and Sanha are grouping together as ASTRO's first unit, and their first mini album drops on September 14 KST. According to the schedule below, fans can expect their 'IN-OUT' track list on August 27, their highlight medley on September 7, and their MV teaser on September 11.

Take a look at Moonbin and Sanha's full 'IN-OUT' schedule below!

  1. ASTRO
  2. Moonbin
  3. Sanha
  4. IN-OUT
0 463 Share 100% Upvoted
KARD
KARD hit you like a 'Gunshot' in powerful MV
2 hours ago   6   1,273

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND