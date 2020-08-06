ONF releases more teaser photos for their upcoming 5th mini-album 'SPIN OFF'

In just few short days, ONF will return with their 5th mini-album, 'SPIN OFF'.

After they announced their comeback, ONF has been consistently keeping fans excited as they released teaser photos and posters. Their most recent teaser was of a highlight medley of their comeback album and now they have released the fourth concept photos.

In these concept photos, the boys seem to be trapped in a futuristic ship that has been broken down as they pose in front of mechanical wires and metal equipment.

ONF's 5th mini-album will be released this coming August 10th at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more updates until the final release!











