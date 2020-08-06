Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for July 26 to August 1

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from July 26 to August 1 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. SSAK3 - "Beach Again" - 56,078,184 Points

2. SSAK3 - "Play That Summer" - 40,381,544 Points

3. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 37,495,737 Points

4. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 33,154,235 Points

5. Zico ft. Rain - "Summer Hate" - 30,398,865 Points

6. SSAK3 - "In Summer (Deux Cover)" - 29,863,988 Points

7. Lee Hi - "HOLO" - 26,645,349 Points

8. BLOO - "Downtown Baby" - 25,408,491 Points

9. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 24,843,442 Points

10. Sunmi - "pporappippam" - 22,323,111 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. ATEEZ - 'ZERO _ FEVER Part.1'

2. EXO-SC - '1 Billion Views'

3. Irene & Seulgi - 'Monster'

4. Doojoon - 'Daybreak'



5. EXO-SC - '1 Billion Views (Kit)'



6. April - 'Hello Summer'



7. AB6IX - 'VIVID'



8. SF9 - '9loryUS'



9. BLACKPINK - 'SPECIAL EDITION [How You Like That]'



10. VERIVERY - 'FACE YOU'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

2. Standing Egg - "Old Song"

3. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"



4. Jeon Sang Keun - "Love Is..."

5. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

6. Shin Ye Young - "Why Do We Have To Breakup"

7. Hwang In Wook - "I Think I'm Drunk"

8. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

9. Jin Minho - "Half"

10. Yoon Jong Shin - "Like It"





Source: Gaon

