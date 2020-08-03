16

3

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

EXO member Lay Zhang collaborates with TMRW for a BESPOKE 100-PAGE issue

AKP STAFF

EXO member Lay has collaborated with TMRW magazine and released a Bespoke 100-Page Lay Zhang issue.

The magazine announced on their Instagram about the release of this special edition of their magazine. They announced that the magazine will include exclusive photoshoots of the artist along with an in-depth interview about his career and life story.

The magazine is a bespoke issue featured solely on Lay, a member of EXO and also solo artist, as he participated in curating the magazine. It will feature 100 pages of exclusive LAY content.

The magazine company also revealed that the pages are 100% recycled as well. You can find more information with TMRW magazine on their Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Lay Zhang was 'standing firm at 24' - now, he's ready for tmrw at 28. Our first Special Edition with an Asia based music artist has landed.⁠ ⁠ The Lay Zhang bespoke issue - curated with LAY - features 100 pages of exclusive new shoots, unseen behind the scenes snaps and archive imagery, along with an in-depth interview with LAY following his career & life story. ⁠ ⁠ Pre-order it now via the product tag or www.tmrwmagazine.com/shop/lay-zhang-tmrw – we ship worldwide.⁠ ⁠ //⁠ ⁠ 這本與LAY合作發行的特刊包含100多頁的新照片和新採訪，講述了LAY的故事。 單擊產品選項卡進行訂購或訪問tmrwmagazine.com/shop。 我們運送到世界各地。⁠ ⁠ //⁠ ⁠ 𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁𝘀⁠ @layzhang x @tmrwmag⁠ Creative Direction: @joetmrw⁠ Photographers: Yunling FANG & Zhongguo SUN⁠ Hair: YOUWOOYOUNG⁠ Art Direction: @tamhirris & @camilla_⁠ Author: @laifrncs⁠ MUA: JING⁠ ⁠ 𝘁𝗺𝗿𝘄⁠ #layzhang #LAY #zhangyixing #exo #zhangyixinglay #zhangyixingedit #layzhangexo #zhang #LAY04LITDRAGON

A post shared by tmrw (@tmrwmag) on

Lay also posted some photos from the magazine and announce that he is excited to show his hard work with his fans.




  1. EXO
  2. Lay
0 380 Share 84% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND