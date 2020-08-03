EXO member Lay Zhang collaborates with TMRW for a BESPOKE 100-PAGE issue

EXO member Lay has collaborated with TMRW magazine and released a Bespoke 100-Page Lay Zhang issue.

The magazine announced on their Instagram about the release of this special edition of their magazine. They announced that the magazine will include exclusive photoshoots of the artist along with an in-depth interview about his career and life story.

The magazine is a bespoke issue featured solely on Lay, a member of EXO and also solo artist, as he participated in curating the magazine. It will feature 100 pages of exclusive LAY content.

The magazine company also revealed that the pages are 100% recycled as well. You can find more information with TMRW magazine on their Instagram.





Lay also posted some photos from the magazine and announce that he is excited to show his hard work with his fans.







