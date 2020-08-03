Alexander reveals that he was kicked out of U-KISS because he wasn't popular

Recently, Alexander, a former member of U-KISS, appeared on an episode of JAYKEEOUT x VWVB on YouTube.

Alexander appeared on the YouTube show on July 28th and took part in the interview with Jaykeeout. He spoke about his time in Korea and his time promoting with U-KISS. He also revealed how he decided to become an idol and make his way to Korea.

What caught the interest of netizens was when Alexander spoke about his difficulties and the reason he had left the group.

When Alexander joined U-KISS, it was a time when the Korean entertainment industry didn't have much experience with members who were foreigners. So, netizens were able to see and hear about the difficulties that Alexander went through.

However, netizens were shocked and sad to hear that Alexander was forced to leave the group. He was kicked out as he was told that he was not popular. Because Alexander was a foreigner, he had no choice but to leave.

The other difficulties that Alexander had were his visa issues and cultural differences. He stated that there were many times he had to just do things without understanding why he had to. Alexander was born in Hong Kong and grew up in Macau. His mother is Korean and his father is half Chinese and half Portuguese.

Many netizens felt bad and sorry that Alexander had to experience such difficulties at a young age.

You can watch Alexander's full interview below:

Netizens' commented:

"I feel bad for him...the agency just broke the contract just like that."

"Wow, that company is so rude."



"I liked Alexander from U-KISS."



"OMG, I knew all the names of U-KISS members when I was in school."



"Aww, I feel so bad. I didn't know he had to leave the group like that."

"Wow, that must have been so annoying. The company basically threw him away..."

"Man, such a bad company."

"He must have been so hurt..."

