Co-ed SSAK3 to say farewell to viewers on this week's 'Hangout With Yoo'

Project co-ed group SSAK3 will be bidding viewers farewell on the August 15 broadcast of MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo'.

On this week's broadcast, SSAK3 members Yoo- Duragon (Yoo Jae Suk), Linda G (Lee Hyori), and BiRyong (Rain) plan to look back on all of the memories from their short, but exciting, promotions together. Particularly, SSAK3 will be spending time doing all of the things that maknae BiRyong wanted to do on this day.

First, BiRyong handed each of his SSAK3 members a handwritten letter to express his gratitude, earning disgusted(?) reactions from Yoo-Duragon and Linda G. BiRyong then transformed into chef for the day to cook for the members, and the co-ed group threw a mini Christmas(?) party, unboxing their special album packages, chatting, and more.

Meanwhile, after wrapping up their final music show promotions last week, SSAK3 hinted at a potential reunion come the winter season. To catch SSAK3's full farewell with viewers as they send off summer of 2020, make sure to watch 'Hangout With Yoo' on August 15 at 6:30 PM KST!