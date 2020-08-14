Project group 1THE9 to attend their final schedule as a team before disbandment today

On August 14, project group 1THE9 shared an emotional gift photo for fans via their official SNS, along with the words, "1THE9 and WONDERLAND Remember, Our Story."

The parting gift photo features all of the 1THE9 members smiling brightly from their final comeback jacket photoshoot. The project group, born from MBC's idol audition program 'Under Nineteen', will be wrapping up their promotions today on August 15 with their last schedule as a team. They will be performing their farewell title track "Count" on MBC's 'Show! Music Core'. Afterward, the members also plan on holding their last video call fan sign event.

Meanwhile, 1THE9 debuted back in February of 2019 with "Spotlight". The project group promoted for a period of 17-months, releasing their farewell album earlier this month on August 5. Each of the 1THE9 members will be returning to their respective agencies soon, assuming the status of trainees once again.

