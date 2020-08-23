CGV employee caught saying 'Otakus are gross' accidentally amplified inside theaters

A part-time employee at CGV Cinemas in Korea was caught deriding animation fans.



On August 22 KST, CGV Cinemas in Wangsimni made an announcement that the scheduled premiere of 'BanGDream! 8th☆LIVE’ had to be postponed due to local weather issues. Unaware that the microphone was still on, an employee of CGV made a private comment behind the scenes.

The controversial spoken phrase were revealed to be, "Otakus are gross", along with other comments such as, "I'm almost gagging at these people who are looking at the female illustrations and screaming".

The words were accidentally amplified inside the theaters at the complex, which startled the audiences and led to immediate dispersal of the news on social media.

Later in the day, representatives of CGV formally responded to the situation with an apology:



"We discovered the situation through a community website. Once the viewing ended, we apologized to the audiences prior to their exit from the theaters. The way that the part-time employee spoke through the microphone was a complete accident, but we are extremely sorry to all those who have come to watch the movie. Once again, we will pay close attention to the training process of our employees from now on."

In other news, another employee from CGV theaters has recently tested positive for COVID-19, leading to cancellations and postponements for showings and premieres at the theater.