140

34

Teaser
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 7 hours ago

BTS drops retro-disco pop MV teaser for their upcoming single "Dynamite"

AKP STAFF

BTS continues to gear up for their comeback with their upcoming English single 'Dynamite' as they drop the official MV teaser.

Just on August 19th at midnight KST, Big Hit Entertainment uploaded the MV teaser for 'Dynamite'. The teaser starts with the usual Big Hit introduction, then popular idol group members appear as they stand together. As each member walks out of the frame, member Jimin shows off his charms as he starts off the tune.

The song teaser that was released is of a retro-disco pop. By end of the short teaser, all the BTS members dance in front of a large sign that says "Disco".


This long-awaited BTS single will be released on August 21st at 1 PM KST/midnight EST. Follow BTS' promotion schedule and stay tuned for more teasers until the full release!

  1. BTS
52 7,354 Share 80% Upvoted

21

OasisInDesert220 pts 7 hours ago 2
7 hours ago

Lets GO!

Share

2 more replies

17

caribbeangal4,623 pts 7 hours ago 0
7 hours ago

I just know the vma performance of dynamite is gonna be phenomenal.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Kpop Girl Groups Rankings & Rank Distribution
4 days ago   13   42,969

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND