BTS offers retro Vinyl and cassette releases on their official music store for their new English single "Dynamite"

On July 26th, BTS revealed they will be making a comeback back and started their official countdown the next day.

The first countdown ended with a few disappointments but since then, BTS has been releasing more teasers and updates that fans are satisfied with.

Now for the second countdown, an official music store has been opened where fans can purchase various products of BTS's English single "Dynamite".

The merchandise includes limited edition vintage vinyl and cassette releases as the overall theme gives off a retro vibe with the 70s style fonts. You can also pre-order the MP3's for "Dynamite" and the Instrumental version.



The merch store can be accessed through the countdown website, or through the direct link here. Many fans are excited as they await BTS' comeback with their all English digital single.

BTS will be making a comeback with their new English single "Dynamite" on August 21st KST, so stay tuned for more updates and releases!