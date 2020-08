BTS has dropped a new teaser poster for their comeback song.

On August 3 KST, the Big Hit Label boy group unveiled the official poster for their new song, titled "Dynamite". A simple layout, the mirrored word 'Dynamite' is written across a pink background with the words "Coming Aug 21".

As announced, the new single will be an English song, set for release on August 21 KST. Countdown to the comeback on their official website here!

Are you excited for BTS's new single?