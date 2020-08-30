ONEUS's Keonhee celebrates group's 600-day anniversary with heartfelt message to fans

It has officially been 600 days since ONEUS's debut!



On August 30 KST, member Keonhee took to the group's official Instagram account to celebrate with fans, writing a sweet message in a post caption.





"My dear members. Over the past 600 days, you worked hard, and please continue to take good care of me in the future. MOON [ONEUS's official fandom], thanks for always being the reason for ONEUS," he began. "ONEUS, MOON, let's only be happier moving forward!



In the photo accompanying his message, he shared a few different photos of the members over the years, mostly behind-the-scenes shots from music shows and various tapings.



Immediately after, he made another Instagram post, simply captioned "600" and featuring two more photos of the members - one before a performance and another with them all holding paper slogans that read: "As the earth is there, the MOON exists. It'll always shine on you."



Meanwhile, ONEUS debuted through RBW Entertainment on January 9, 2019 with the single "Valkyrie." Since then, they have gained love through a number of singles, including "Twilight" and "LIT." Recently, they showed off their performance talent as a competing group on Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' and released new album 'LIVED' on August 19.



Check out Keonhee's Instagram posts below!