Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

BLACKPINK fans find adorable ways to 'protect' their girls from revealing clothing

BLACKPINK fans have set out to protect their girls!

In one of her recent magazine pictorials, BLACKPINK member Jennie was spotted pulling off some "revealing" styles. 

But when fans saw the pictorial, they decided to cover her up with a warm blanket!

Just in case Jennie still got cold, they decided to cover her up some more. 

Until eventually, they just kidnapped her away!

In another cut, Jennie seemed like her legs might get cold. 

So fans brought out some blankets again!

Normally, some might say fans are going "overboard" by reacting too "protectively",  but fans, being fans and all, can't help but worry that their idols might get too cold!

Even when it came to BLACKPINK's recent "Ice Cream" teaser photos, fans decided to take action. 

What do you think of fans' creative ways to "protect" their girls?

gookr2,405 pts 25 minutes ago 3
25 minutes ago

this is so stupid. if they are comfortable in these photos and comfortable to have them posted, there is no reason to make this uncomfortable. stop trying to make something innocent look bad. so annoyed by the double standard women have in society. like we never joke about this stuff when it comes to males.

sseoulyu150 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

cringe

