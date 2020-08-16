ITZY talk about title song ‘Not Shy’ and episodes that happened during MV filming





On August 17, ITZY released a one-question-one-answer style interview ahead of their comeback!

In this interview, the members talked about their upcoming 3rd mini album, the title song ‘Not Shy’ as well as interesting episodes that happened during the filming of its MV.

When asked what kind of song is ‘Not Shy’, ITZY members unanimously responded that it is a cool and charming song that shows a different kind of charisma from ITZY’s previous songs. To which Yeji added, “As the title goes, ‘Don’t be shy, be confident’, this is the message that we want to convey. With ITZY’s first love song, we are working hard on showing a different side of us. We hope that you can listen to our songs and empathize with us.”

Aside from the title song, the members also shared their favorite song on the album. To which Yeji, Lia, Ryujin and Yuna collectively answered ‘Be In Love’, while Chaeryeong answered ‘Surf’. The members also teased that ‘Be In Love’ is a song that expresses ITZY’s voices in its truest form. Lia also said she thinks their fans would love this song.

Having filmed in the wilderness, the members also shared some of the episodes they encountered during the filming. Lia shared, "I have to act when I’m driving through the wilderness with the windows down. But since the car is going fast, a lot of dust came into the car from the window. I remember all of us having to act like it’s nothing."

Chaeryeong also revealed that she was previously unaware that there is such a wilderness in Korea and during the day of the MV shoot, she slept on the way there, only to be surprised by what she saw when she arrived at the scene.

Meanwhile, ITZY will be returning with 'Not Shy' on August 17, 6PM KST.