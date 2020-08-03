Korean celebrity group gatherings that show real friendship among idols and actors

Everyone has friends and also make new friends as they venture through life. This is the same with celebrities as they make friends with fellow celebrities in the same field.

There are many celebrity group friends that are well known to netizens such as the 'Wooga family' which consists of famous individuals such as BTS member V and actor Choi Woo Sik.

So today, let's take a look at some of the celebrity groups that show off real friendships with one another as they enjoy their time together off stage and outside of tv.

1. Wooga Wooga family

Members: BTS member V, Choi Woo Sik, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyungsik, Peakboy

This celebrity group is famous for their true friendship as they went on a vacation to Jeju Island. Members V, Park Hyungsik, and Park Seo Joon became close through their drama "Hwarang" while Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Sik became best friends through this group. Artist Peakboy joined the group as he was high school friends with Park Seo Joon.

The group continues to show their love and support for each other as they send each other "coffee trucks" and "snack trucks" while the members promote.

2. Friendship group " Friendship padding"

Members: SHINee's Taemin, BTS' Jimin, EXO's Kai, Ha Sung Woon, HOTSHOT's Timoteo, VIXX member Ravi

Their group name "friendship padding" came about when the group decided to all buy the same padding coat to celebrate their friendship. Taemin, Kai, and Timoteo were close since their trainee days and the rest of the members of this group became close because of their love for dancing.

3. 97 Line



Members: BTS' Jungkook, NCT Jaehyun, Seventeen's DK, Mingyu, and The8, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, GOT7's Yugyeom and Bambam



These members of this friendship group became close when they did a special performance for Mnet's Asian Music Awards back in 2017. They have the name '97 Line' because all the members were born in the year 1997.

4. Woo Choi Ah - "Best Idols in the Universe"

VIXX Ken, BTS' Jin, B1A4's Sandeul, BTOB's Eunkwang, JBJ's Kwon Hyun Bin, Park Ji Hoon

This idol friendship group became close as they all enjoyed playing games when they meet with each other. The members are all part of idol groups that are very popular, thus, they gave themselves the name 'Choi Woo Ah' which is the acronyms for the Korean phrase "Best Idols in the Universe".



5. Shy 91s

A Pink's Chorong, B1A4 Jinyoung, BTOB Changsub, Hoya

These idol members became friends because surprisingly they're shy around new people. They showed off their true friendship as they mentioned each other in TV programs. A Pink's Chorong and BTOB Changsub were close friends since they were trainees.

6. Jo In sung friends

Jo In Sung, Kim Woo Bin, EXO's D.O., Kim Gi Bang, Lee Gwang Soo, Lim Joo Hwan.

This celebrity group became close because they all knew the actor Jo In Sung, and decided to meet up as a group. This group consists of all actors and are known to discuss acting when they meet. EXO member D.O. joined the group when he became close with Jo In Sung after their drama "It's Okay, That's Love" back in 2014.