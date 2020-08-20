ALBUM & MV REVIEW] Hyolyn - 'Say My Name'









Track List:

1. 모닝콜(Morning Call)

2. SAY MY NAME

3. 달리(Dally) (Feat. GRAY)

4. 바다보러갈래(SEE SEA)

5. BAE

6. 9LIVES

After a long-awaited hiatus from music, K-Pop's favorite diva, Hyolyn, has returned with her 2nd mini album: SAY MY NAME. Fans have been waiting for her comeback and SAY MY NAME proves to be a huge moment in this powerhouse vocalist's triumphant return.

The album begins with a new track entitled, "Morning Call", which serves as a warm pop melody suited for Hyolyn's rich vocals. Her runs and riffs are just as good as I remember them. The song has a distinct older K-Pop song and style reminiscent of the generation in which Hyolyn shined most. Track 2 is the star of the album, Hyolyn's much-awaited title track: "SAY MY NAME", and the verdict is that I actually love it! The song had the distinct ability to make me feel like Hyolyn had never stopped performing in the first place. I think that the fact that Hyolyn is able to return after a hiatus to an industry that's ever-evolving while maintaining her distinct sound is difficult. Especially when the popular and trendy concepts and sounds are changing so quickly. "SAY MY NAME" is reggae-inspired, summery, colorful, and uniquely Hyolyn.

My major disappointment with this album is the tracklisting. It seems that Hyolyn put all her prior singles onto this album including "Dally" ft. Gray, "SEE SEA", and "BAE". These songs have been around for a long time, but it seems that not having more new and fresh tracks left fans hungry for more.

The album is rounded out by "9LIVES", the pre-released track from this album. The song is reminiscent of her fight as an artist and of the longevity struggles she faces as an idol. The song is entirely English as well, which was an impressive touch, however, I still would have liked more new tracks in general on this release.

MV REVIEW

Right off the bat, can I just say this... I miss SISTAR! Hyolyn's MV for "SAY MY NAME" is reminiscent of the signature colorful, summery, upbeat, and carefree energy that SISTAR MVs always innately had, but when it's just Hyolyn alone, there's a certain aspect of edginess and swagger that's uniquely her. The MV showcased Hyolyn's most iconic feminine and sporty chic styles while she absolutely delivered on her sultry choreography.

Though the MV lacked a serious plot, I do feel that in this quarter of releases, a lot of the summery-themed songs don't really focus on MV plot or concept, but rather focus on aesthetic and feel. It seems that's the case for this particular MV, as I definitely felt the energy, but didn't see much of a solid concept.



SCORE:

MV Relevance…..7

MV Production…..8

MV Concept……..9

MV Score: 8.0

Album Production…...8

Album Concept……...8

Tracklisting…………...6

Album Score: 7.3





Overall: 7.7