Actress Jeon So Min & actor Oh Dong Min quickly deny dating rumors, say they're really good friends

Actress Jeon So Min and actor Oh Dong Min have become wrapped up in dating rumors, due to some of their recent, playful SNS posts!

Over the weekend, Jeon So Min and Oh Dong Min garnered attention from netizens as they shared photos taken together via their personal Instagram accounts. In addition to posting casual photos taken together, Jeon So Min and Oh Dong Min were also seen adding cringey remarks like, "My celebrity, my actress, and a manufactured piece of the world from her perspective" and "Here's my response. Even if you're a little blurry, it's okay. It's more beautiful that way."

While some netizens saw the fun Instagram posts in a casual light, others began raising dating rumors via online communities.

Soon afterward, representatives of Jeon So Min's label King Kong by Starship and Oh Dong Min's label Mystic Story stepped up on August 10 to curtly deny any dating rumors between the two stars. King Kong by Starship said, "The rumors are completely false. They are just really good friends."

Meanwhile, Jeon So Min and Oh Dong Min grew close after working together for a 2018 KBS drama special, 'Review Notebook of My Embarrassing Days'.

