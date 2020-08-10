Rookie boy group MCND is ready to land in the 'Earth Age' in new comeback photo

Rookie boy group MCND has released a charismatic new group teaser photo for their upcoming 1st mini album, 'Earth Age'.

This will mark MCND's first comeback in approximately 4 months, since their bright and youthful "Spring" promotions in April. With this comeback, MCND plan on expanding their story universe in more detail, picking up where the mystery left off during the boys' debut single album 'Into the Ice Age'.

Stay tuned for more of MCND's comeback teasers until the group's 1st mini album drops on August 20 at 6 PM KST.

