4 staff members from the set of EBS education program 'Hello Koreya' test positive for COVID19

On August 20, broadcasting station EBS confirmed that a small number of their staff members have tested positive for COVID19.

According to EBS, a cast member of EBS education program 'Hello Koreya' tested positive for COVID19 back on August 14. Afterward, a PD from the set of the program underwent testing and receive positive results, followed by two other program panelists.

The broadcasting station assured that so far, no other individuals have tested positive for COVID19, an all staff members who came in close contact with the above individuals are currently taking self-quarantine measures.