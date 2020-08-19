'Show Champion' announces (G)I-DLE's 'DUMDi DUMDi' has won #1 for the second week in a row

The winner of the 'Champion Song' for the week of August 19 on MBC M's 'Show Champion' is (G)I-DLE!

This week, 'Show Champion' aired a special episode featuring a medley of past hot stages, and so no artists attended a live broadcast. After the special episode, 'Show Champion' announced that the winner of this week's 'Champion Song' is (G)I-DLE's summer comeback song "DUMDi DUMDi"! The (G)I-DLE girls have now taken home the 'Champion Song' trophy for the second week in a row with "DUMDi DUMDi", bringing their total music program wins to 4 so far in their ongoing promotions.

Congratulations, (G)I-DLE!