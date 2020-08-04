4 Reasons to Use Shopee For ALL Your K-Beauty Needs

[Note: This is a Sponsored Post.]

Achieving the idol look isn't easy! With so many makeup, skincare, and beauty tools, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. Luckily, K-Beauty fanatics can look no further than Shopee, an online shopping platform crowned as the leading online shopping platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. Shopee's K-Beauty selection is unrivaled in quality and hosts an enormous variety of products and brands that are shipped directly from Korea!

On August 11 and 12, 2020, Shopee is hosting a Korea Sale Fiesta with up to 80% off and an additional $12 off health and beauty vouchers available for a number of iconic K-Beauty products. The Korea Sale Fiesta will host all-day skincare steals under just $20 dollars, so you can finally get the Korean glass skin you want from reputable brands like Somebymi, COSRX, and Krave Beauty. K-Beauty's favorite products like Dr. Jart's Rubber Masks, Somebymi's Bye Bye Blackhead Blackhead Cleanser, Klair's Unscented Toner, and many, many, more products will all be on sale at extremely discounted rates - so be sure not to miss out!

Need more convincing? Here are 4 reasons why Shopee is the place to shop for K-Beauty essentials!

4. The Most Exclusive Sets

Shopee gives you the biggest bang for your buck, so you can order exclusive skincare sets that are only available on the platform. Exclusive sets like the COSRX Real Fit Vitamin Serum Box (which hosts an amazing selection of vitamins for your skin) and the Eclair LED Therapy Mask (amazing for acne, pores, and brightening!) are only available on Shopee. Both of the linked items above are going to be on sale during the Korea Sale Fiesta as well!

3. Free Gifts

Beauty brands always offer up great free gifts and incentives to try out products. Brands like I'm Meme and Pony Effect offer free gifts when you spend a minimum of $35. Other brands like Etude House, 3CE, COSRX, and Stimmung (just to name a few!) offer free trial sets and products as well. Some brands like It's Skin even offer free product vouchers you can use!

2. One-of-a-Kind Deals

Shopee always has amazing product deals, but in particular, during this upcoming Korea Sale Fiesta, there will be a huge selection of sheet masks under $0.99. That's right, you can finally stock up on a selection of name brand face masks to up your skincare game as cool fall weather approaches. We recommend Etude House 0.2 Therapy Air Mask, NOBLESSE Moisture Essence Face Pack, and Innisfree My Real Squeeze Masks if you're looking for a place to start when it comes to basic skincare!

1. Exclusive Launches





Shopee offers its users exclusive launches of a wide range of K-Beauty products! It's a must-follow platform for those obsessed with learning the newest K-Beauty hacks! Be sure to keep an eye out during the Korea Sale Fiesta for two brands in particular: COSRX and The Face Shop! On August 11, 2020, COSRX will be launching an exclusive drop of Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and retinol serum and The Face Shop will be doing a storewide 50% off sale in celebration of their Shopee launch. Do not miss out on these two brands - the sale will be once-in-a-lifetime and customers will be receiving gifts for their purchases!

Thanks to Shopee, looking like you spent a fortune on your skin doesn't have to actually cost you. You can save time, effort, and money by getting all your essentials directly from Korea to you.



